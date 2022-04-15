Deebo Samuel says he’s endured death threats and racist comments

April 15, 2022
49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has earned a major contract. The issue became a major focal point in recent days, after Samuel removed all references to the 49ers from his social-media accounts.

Fans of the team are aware of the situation. And they’re letting Deebo hear about it.

Samuel has posted a video in which he says he’s getting death threats and racist comments in his direct messages on social media. It’s sad and it’s shameful, but it’s not surprising. Fans consistently line up behind the laundry when contract disputes arise. The player, in the eyes of most fans, is always at fault — even if the team is being unfair or unreasonable. Because the player, in the eyes of most fans, is the one who should be happy with whatever he’s getting.

Death threats happen consistently on social media. For whatever reason, they’re don’t seem to be investigated and prosecuted in the same way that, for example, a death threat delivered verbally or in a letter mailed to someone’s house would be.

It’s not just 49ers fans. Fans of every team behave this way. Shut up and entertain us. Quit being greedy or selfish. Take whatever they give you.

It’s bullshit. It’s wrong. The players take the physical risks. The players are the reason people tune in. The players need to get what they can while they can. And the fans need to understand that they’d want the same thing for their son, their brother, their nephew, their cousin, their friend, or themself.

  1. If true, then he shouldn’t worry about what losers say. I’m a Niners fan but I’m also not a loser like some “fans”…

  2. It’s quite possible to want players to take less money (so there’s more for others) and to also think that death threats are never ok.

  4. A little advice for Deebo: Don’t negotiate through social media. There are enough football fans who love Deebo Samuel. There are plenty of people out there who hate America and Americans. They’re weak. Can’t let strong people be too concerned about weak people.

  5. Most people do not do this just the stupid ones that do not have a clue or were not taught to respect All people.

  7. What’s the point in the players doing this petty removing of the team from their social media…when they know it’s just going to rile up the fans?

    Then of course the fans take it too far because fans is short for fanatics

  8. People are all brave online. Case in point, this message board. Total BS making threat against an awesome player. I would will take him in 2 second and pay him 25-30 mil a year easy. He’s worth 3x Christian Kirk IMO

