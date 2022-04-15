Draft prospects shouldn’t attend the draft without being paid

Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2022, 11:14 AM EDT
Va. Tech running back Ryan Williams in NYC for the NFL draft
With the draft approaching, and with the 21 players who will personally attend the Las Vegas festivities now named, it’s time to remind everyone of one very simple fact.

The NFL benefits far more from the presence of the players at the draft than the players do.

For that reason, the players should request an appearance fee. It’s not enough to have their expenses covered. They’re props in the ultimate reality show’s ultimate reality show. The Commissioner, on his most (perhaps only) relatable day of the year, needs to dispense bear hugs to someone.

It’s one final indignity for the only people who don’t get paid for the part they play in a much broader football machine, until they sign their NFL contracts. Everyone else working the draft get compensated for their time and contributions. The players who show up, walk the red carpet, and do everything else that makes the event come to life are investing time and making contributions. They should be paid for it.

The league doesn’t pay them because it doesn’t have to. They’re not in the union, yet. More importantly, they’re conditioned through years of watching the draft to view it as an honor and a privilege.

It can be both of those things. It also can be not something that exploits the players who are making the TV show more compelling by their presence.

Think of every other show you watch, on whatever platform you watch it. Are the actors doing it for free? Is anyone doing it for free?

This isn’t about the greed of the players. It’s about the greed of the league. Why do the fair thing, the right thing, when it doesn’t have to?

I tweeted this sentiment last night. It sparked a wide range of responses, with the “shut up and entertain us” crowd extremely well represented, as always. Whenever a struggle arises, they line up behind the teams and the league. They line up against the men who play the game.

That’s one of the major themes of Playmakers, which strives to get fans to view the players as humans and to appreciate the risks they take and the sacrifices they make to play a game that isn’t a game but a multi-billion-dollar business.

Some fans don’t like to hear that it’s a business. But it is. And it’s entirely possible both to enjoy the game and to understand the broader business realities that result in, for example, players being persuaded to show up to the draft for free when they most definitely should not.

21 responses to “Draft prospects shouldn’t attend the draft without being paid

  1. A even better idea would be to not have them attend, and don’t show video from their homes. Shorten the time between selections, and move the draft to one day, two tops.

    Better idea for the fans, anyway.

  2. Do they get free food and SWAG? If Jerry McGuire taught us anything it’s that that top guys gets room fulls of sneakers. That’s gotta count for something.

  3. Where is the risk and sacrifice here? I get that the NFL makes money on the draft show, but if someone from the local news interviews me, should I expect to get paid every time? They mke money putting on the broadcast.

  4. Nonsense. Every one of these attendees is about to get a huge payday. They don’t need to be paid to attend an affair in which their friends and family get to share the moment with them and get TV exposure that they have never had.

    They are very well compensated for these so called risks and sacrifices they take.

  6. I have never been paid to do job interview. How about this. Don’t try out and see how that helps your cause. This is a horrible idea. Fo that reason I am sure the NFL will adopt the idea.

  7. I can appreciate the need to see them as more than props. And speaking for myself, I can say that I’ve grown beyond rooting for faceless guys in my favorite color of uniform, to these are talented athletes on a the biggest stage of their careers. However, as it relates to compensating them for appearing at the draft, this gets tricky. What if somebody doesn’t want to be there? Do they start their career with a fine? Actors don’t get paid to attend award shows and film fest screenings. Certainly not up and coming ones. The draft is a pageant that is optional. Paying them opens a can of worms. Think about the last guy in the draft room. Does an appearance fee make them feel better or worse? Ya know, from a human perspective.

  8. Shouldn’t the players who have cameras in their house or remote location also charge an appearance fee? Or how about take it a step further and charge a fee every time a player’s photo or video is used?

  9. Or if they have a good agent they can use the time at the draft, the surrounding events to network and land endorsement deals.

    Take Derrick Anderson for example (NBA), he got a deal with Nike because an exec saw how he interacted with the fans.

  10. isn’t the draft revenue and don’t players get a percentage of the revenue? Do I care if they walk on stage? No I don’t

    Although I dont watch them you have reality shows where people are doing it for free/for the potential of money. You also have game shows that people arent paid but are doing it for the potential to win money. When actors are doing press tours for upcoming movies/shows their also not paid but instead doing it to raise their public profile

  12. minime says:
    April 15, 2022 at 11:25 am
    They are very well compensated for these so called risks and sacrifices they take.
    Very well compensated for a very short time period. Most players earn a few hundred thousand dollars for their entire careers. In return, they risk serious physical and mental injury every time that they step on the field.

  14. Who cares? Announce the pick, show highlights and move on…how about not having the studio guys show up…can do without all the unnecessary hot air from so called wannabe experts.

  16. If it’s not worth it to the player then they can choose not to attend. Simple as that.

  18. These boys are barely out of high school and already getting paid too much without showing anything on the field. Never mind the fact that most of these kids haven’t even grown up yet and now they’re millionaires. They’re getting paid on potential. They should be happy to attend

  19. I usually agree with Florio but he is way off base on this one. First, it is voluntary — you are invited but it is not mandatory. Second, compare this to a Hollywood red carpet event, actors and actresses are not compensated to walk the red carpet at events. Some (but not the majority) may be contractually obligated to promote a particular movie but most are walking the red carpet for the fun and adulation and to promote themselves. I think the same can be said of the players — they enjoy the circumstances and are promoting themselves. Additionally, they may be compensated for wearing certain designer clothing.

  20. I’m all for these kids getting paid, but the draft is closer to the Oscar’s than a movie. Actors don’t get paid to show up to the Oscars. Actors to get paid to act, and athletes get paid to perform.

    I don’t feel any outrage over what amounts to an unpaid awards show appearance. Especially when there’s no repercussions to athletes who say ‘no’ to an invitation.

  21. Maybe they just want to go because it’s a cool moment. I mean, I went to my graduation despite the fact I was going to get the degree regardless.

