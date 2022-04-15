Fox, NBC to use drones, helmet cameras for USFL coverage

Getty Images

The USFL debuts on Saturday night. The two networks televising the games will be embracing a new way of capturing the images.

As explained by Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, the two networks will use drones. Also, two players from each team will have cameras in their helmets.

The World League used helmet cameras more than 30 years ago. These innovations could make the presentation of the game more compelling. They also could prompt the NFL to adopt the measures that work the best.

Fox and NBC will be televising the USFL launch on Saturday night, with both networks televising the game between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions. It’s the first time multiple broadcast networks will televise the same sporting event since CBS and NBC televised the 2007 Week 17 game between the Patriots and Giants.