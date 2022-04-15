Garett Bolles: Russell Wilson has mentality of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan

Getty Images

The Broncos started 10 quarterbacks the past six seasons. None of them — Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, Brandon Allen, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien and Teddy Bridgewater — were an adequate replacement for Peyton Manning.

Russell Wilson is, which is why the Broncos can’t stop singing the quarterback’s praises.

“He’s a great leader. I love Russ,” offensive tackle Garett Bolles said. “I love his determination. I love his focus. I love his mental. I love everything. You talk about some of the greatest athletes — Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan — the type of mentalities those athletes have. That’s what he has. He’s just so focused all the time, ready to rock and roll, and it’s what we needed here. He’s just so positive all the time, just a lovable guy. You just want to play your heart out for him.”

Bolles had a FaceTime conversation with Wilson the night of the quarterback’s trade from Seattle. Bolles said he told Wilson: “I know you’re used to getting hit. You’re not going to get hit here.”

Wilson took 266 sacks in his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, including a league-high 49 in 2019 and a career-high 51 in 2018.