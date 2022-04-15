Report: Kelvin Joseph meets with Dallas police for hours in connection with murder

Getty Images

Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph finally met with Dallas police Friday, almost a month after a 20-year-old man died in a drive-by shooting. Matt Howerton of WFAA reports that police investigators questioned Joseph for “a few hours.”

In video tweeted by Howerton of Joseph leaving his attorney’s office, where the interview took place, Joseph did not comment to reporters as he walked to a waiting car.

Cameron Ray died March 18 from gunshots fired from a black SUV following a fight earlier in the night outside a bar. Joseph’s attorney admitted Joseph was a passenger in the vehicle but was unarmed.

“He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent,” the attorney, Barry Sorrels, told the Dallas Morning News.

Joseph’s involvement in the fight became known when Dallas police recently released surveillance video to KDFW-TV. Joseph, whose rapper pseudonym is “YKDV Bossman Fat,” was wearing his signature necklace with a YKDV medallion. (YKDV stands for “You Know Da Vibe.”)

Texas’ law of parties could potentially lead to charges for anyone in the SUV at the time of the shooting, according to the DMN.

The Cowboys made Joseph a second-round choice in 2021, and he played 164 defensive snaps and 142 on special teams in 10 games with two starts. He totaled 16 tackles and two pass breakups.