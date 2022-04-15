Kylie Fitts announces retirement after multiple concussions

Getty Images

Linebacker Kylie Fitts missed the end of the Cardinals season after going on injured reserve with a concussion and the injury factored into his decision to end his playing career.

Fitts announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Friday. Fitts became a free agent after the end of the 2021 season and had not signed with a team this offseason.

“After 21 years of playing, football has come to an end for me. Due to too many concussions and the severity of my recent one, it is no longer safe for me to continue to play,” Fitts wrote.

Fitts was a Bears sixth-round pick in 2018 and played six games for them as a rookie. He played 22 games with the Cardinals over the last three seasons and recorded 15 tackles and a forced fumble while seeing most of his time on special teams.