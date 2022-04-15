Matt Patricia involved in Patriots’ trade for DeVante Parker

Getty Images

Matt Patricia attended the NFL owners meetings last month, possibly the only non-head coach among coaches in Palm Beach, Florida. But Patricia, whose official title is senior football advisor, is more than an assistant coach.

Bill Belichick described Patricia’s duties as “very broad” and said Patricia will help in “a lot of ways.” Patricia will coach on the offensive side of the ball, is working in player personnel and will manage the team’s salary cap.

Matt Groh, the new director of player personnel, twice mentioned Patricia on Friday during a pre-draft news conference. He credited Patricia for the trade for receiver DeVante Parker from the Dolphins after Miami acquired Tyreek Hill.

“(The Dolphins) weren’t just going to be able to keep everybody, and when a player became available, I would say Matt Patricia did a great job of being on that early and kind of getting the information to us as quickly as he could,” Groh said, via Matthew Fairburn of TheAthletic.com. “And we were in on that early, and it really came together well for us, and we’re really excited about having DeVante here.”

It is becoming apparent that Patricia is playing and will play a big role in the building of the roster.