Matt Groh: You have to be proactive about getting impactful wide receivers

Getty Images

There have been a couple of blockbuster trades involving wide receivers this offseason and we’ve seen many wideouts land big new contracts around the league over the course of this offseason.

The Patriots made a less splashy move to bolster their group this month when they made a trade with the Dolphins to acquire wide receiver DeVante Parker. The draft offers another chance to add a wideout and director of player personnel Matt Groh was asked on Friday if the moves around the league make it more important to do so.

Groh praised the talent level of this year’s class and said that the importance of wide receivers to the current game make aggressiveness a must when it comes to landing them.

“Wherever teams can add an instant-impact player, which is what these wide receivers are in the game today, they’re going to do it,” Groh said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “You can’t just sit around, wait, and hope to get one of these guys in the draft. You got to be proactive.”

Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Ty Montgomery, and N'Keal Harry join Parker as receiving options in New England, although Harry is expected to be out before the start of the season.