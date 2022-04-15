New, domed $2.2 billion Titans stadium could be ready for 2026 season

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans are on track for a new stadium. It will be expensive. And it will have a roof. Which undoubtedly means it will host at least one Super Bowl.

Via the Tennessean, a new domed stadium for the Titans could open by 2026, and it could cost up to $2.2 billion.

The stadium would take 31 months to build, and it would replace Nissan Stadium, the open-air venue at which the Titans have played since 1999.

The facility would be funded by state and local taxpayer dollars, with the former coming in the form of bonds and the latter potentially financed by a hotel/motel tax. The Titans and the league would kick in roughly $750 million.

And a Super Bowl would likely end up being played in Nashville, as part of the quid pro quo that plays out when significant public money is devoted to a new stadium.