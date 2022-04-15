Packers will need more than Sammy Watkins to rebuild receiving corps

Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2022, 2:46 PM EDT
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after a season-ending loss to the 49ers that he didn’t want to be part of a rebuilding effort in Green Bay. And now his receiving corps is in shambles.

It’s slightly less wrecked following the addition of Sammy Watkins. But the reported details of the contract — one year, up to $4 million — reveal where Watkins currently is in a career that has never lived up to expectations. The Bills traded up to get him eight years ago, at a time when they could have stayed put and drafted Odell Beckham Jr. or, even better, Aaron Donald.

In eight NFL seasons, Watkins has generated 1,000-plus receiving yards only once, in 2015. In Baltimore last year, he had a career-low 27 catches for a career-low 394 yards and a career-low one touchdown.

That was a different offense, and a different role. It’s unclear what Watkins will do in Green Bay, in large part because it’s unknown what else they will do to beef up the receiver room. Will they add another free agent? Trade for someone? Draft one or more rookies?

It’s all to be determined in the coming days and weeks. Clearly, however, Watkins is the beginning and not the end of Green Bay’s effort to restore its group of pass catchers that has been gutted by the losses of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

5 responses to “Packers will need more than Sammy Watkins to rebuild receiving corps

  1. you got that right. cool thing about this year, none of the excuses of past years are valid.
    take the big check…. work with the talent you have
    no more mccarthy
    defense is decent
    2 running backs
    I do find it interesting the complaints of no break out wide outs….and yet the current QB doesnt deem it necessary to work out with the roster talent in addition to scheduled practices.

  3. Obviously, Watkins is only one spoke on the larger wheel of receiving options. With an MVP QB, a solid RB duo and a well above average offensive line the Packers don’t need homerun rookies, they need a solid single or double. Losing Adams doesn’t make Green Bay better in the short-term, but when Rodgers is forced to spread the ball around it sometimes makes him a better QB. I’m about 90 per cent certain that at least one of their 1st round picks is a WR, and I’m betting they draft 3 by the end of the draft. I think a trade for a veteran is very unlikely, but another Watkins level veteran could be picked up between now and Labor Day….mostly depending on how the rookies look coming out of pre-season.

  5. “Losing Adams doesn’t make Green Bay better in the short-term, but when Rodgers is forced to spread the ball around it sometimes makes him a better QB.”

    Spread the ball to who?

