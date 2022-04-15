Report: Colts work out Desmond Ridder

Getty Images

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder has taken visits to meet with a number of teams heading into the draft, but he was the host rather than the visitor on Friday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Colts took a trip to work Ridder out on Friday. A number of Cincinnati receivers also took part in the workout.

The Colts also had North Carolina’s Sam Howell in for a visit as they prepare for the draft. Matt Ryan is set as their quarterback for the 2022 season, but the meetings suggest the team may be open to taking a quarterback to develop behind him.

Barring a trade, they won’t have a chance to do that in the first round. They traded that pick to the Eagles when they acquired Carson Wentz and Ridder’s busy dance card suggests he may be off the board ahead of the 42nd overall pick.