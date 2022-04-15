Report: DK Metcalf is expected to participate in Seahawks’ offseason program

Getty Images

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf wants a contract extension, which has prompted much discussion about his future. But when the team begins its nine-week offseason program Tuesday, Metcalf is expected to be among those participating, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Some players seeking new deals stay away from the voluntary work to make a point, but Metcalf has given the team “no indications that he would not show up for the program.”

The Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos only weeks after Pete Carroll said they had “no intention” of dealing the franchise quarterback. Reportedly, the Seahawks aren’t listening to offers for Metcalf, though the Jets were ready to send the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft for him.

Metcalf, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie deal due to make $3.986 million in 2022. He set a franchise record with 1,303 yards receiving in 2020 and has 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns.