Robby Anderson doesn’t want Baker Mayfield to join the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers linger in the conversation regarding potential destinations for quarterback Baker Mayfield. Panthers receiver Robby Anderson is not a fan of that possibility.

Via USA Today, a fan Instagram account posted an item with a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that the Panthers are the most likely destination for Mayfield. Anderson responded with one word: “Nooooo.”

Here’s the reality. Players talk to other players. And there has yet to be a single Browns player who has spoken out on Mayfield’s behalf, through every twist and turn of an topsy-turvy offseason. Most recently, for example, Mayfield said he believes the Browns disrespected him. To our knowledge, not a single current or former Browns player has agreed with Mayfield publicly.

There has to be a reason for Anderson’s animosity to Mayfield. Maybe he has spoken to Odell Beckham Jr. or someone else who has played with Mayfield. Someone like Jarvis Landry, who is pictured talking to Anderson.

If there’s anything to that, the question then becomes whether other players with other teams will feel the same way. It’s a fair question, whatever the answer. And it could become a very real impediment to Mayfield’s ability to continue his career, anywhere.