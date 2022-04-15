Tua Tagovailoa on Dolphins moves: “Looking forward to making use” of opportunity

Getty Images

The Dolphins may have had wandering eyes when it comes to the quarterback position, but Tua Tagovailoa remains in place as the starter and he heads into the 2022 season with an upgraded supporting cast.

Offseason moves have brought Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson to the wide receiving corps and the backfield now features running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, so the cupboard is a lot more stocked than it was when the 2021 season came to an end. Those moves are designed to bear immediate fruit, but that won’t happen if Tagovailoa is not up to the task.

During an appearance on The Fish Talk podcast, Tagovailoa was asked if he feels added pressure as a result of the team’s moves.

“I think pressure is everywhere, especially in any professional industry,” Tagovailoa said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “You’re either going to make use of this opportunity with the guys we have or you’re not. That’s what it is. I’m looking forward to making use of this opportunity.”

The pressure on Tagovailoa to produce may not be much greater than it is on any starting quarterback in the NFL, but it is definitely there and patience won’t be extensive in Miami if the results aren’t a step up from his first two seasons.