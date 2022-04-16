Amazon currently has 20 copies of Playmakers at $13.99

PublicAffairs

I realize that the number could change by the time I get this posted.

Regardless, Amazon currently have 20 copies of Playmakers available at $13.99 each.

That’s as good of a deal as you’ll see until the material is sufficiently dated that the book is available at the bottom of a bargain bin.

So go get it.

The book has been available for a month. We’ve already sold more than I thought we’d sell. And we’ll more, especially with the price at $13.99.

Thanks to all who have bought it. Thanks to those who are waiting for the right time to make your move. Now is a good time to do it, before they’re gone.

And if they are, feel free to buy it at the usual discount price of $19.99. What’s six more bucks, other than a gallon of gas?