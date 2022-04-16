Bengals get zoning variance needed to build temporary indoor practice facility

Getty Images

You can’t fight City Hall. But you can ask it for something nicely.

That’s what the Bengals did. And it worked. Via WLWT.com, the team received on Friday a zoning variance needed to build an indoor practice facility from the Cincinnati Planning Commission.

“Of course it’s unacceptable that Cincinnati is one of the few cities that doesn’t have an indoor facility for its football team, especially since we’re going back to the Super Bowl,” Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney said. “We’ve got to get this done, it’s really really important.”

The variance lasts for five years. The Bengals hope to get the temporary structure in place for the 2022 season. A permanent indoor facility presumably would follow.

The Bengals are one of the few NFL teams that don’t have an indoor practice facility. The Rams, who beat Cincinnati in Super Bowl LVI, also don’t have one.