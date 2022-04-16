Former Falcons assistant coach/scout Bob Harrison dies at 80

Getty Images

Bob Harrison, a former scout and assistant coach for the Falcons, died Friday after a lengthy illness, the team announced. He was 80.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of longtime Falcons scout and assistant coach Bob Harrison who passed away Friday. May he rest in peace,” the Falcons wrote on social media.

Harrison died from complications of a stroke, his wife, Faye Harrison, told the Atlanta Constitution-Journal.

Harrison was the Falcons’ receivers coach from 1983-86. He also coached two years with the Steelers (1992-93), three years at the University of Georgia, three years at Boston College, two years at North Carolina State and seven years at the University of Tennessee.

He then finished his career as a scout for the Falcons.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance named Harrison its NFC scout of the year in 2011.