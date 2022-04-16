Former NFL player Ed Jasper dies at 49

April 16, 2022
Ed Jasper, a defensive lineman who played nine seasons in the NFL, has died at the age of 49.

A sixth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 1997, Jasper played two years in Philadelphia, six in Atlanta and one in Oakland. Jasper’s best seasons came in Atlanta, and he started all 16 games for a Falcons team that made the playoffs in 2002.

During his college career at Texas A&M, Jasper received the 1996 Aggie Heart Award, which goes to the senior who extends himself to the fullest degree in practice and in games.

No cause of death has been announced.

