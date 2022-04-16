Jaylen Waddle says his average yards per catch needs to improve

Getty Images

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle says he needs to make more big plays in Year 2 of his NFL career.

Waddle said on the “I Am Athlete” podcast that his yards per catch average wasn’t good enough in his rookie season and needs to get better this year.

“I ain’t going to lie,” Waddle said, via the Palm Beach Post. “I think my average was like 9.5 or something like that a catch. I’ve got to show something.”

Waddle was actually selling him short by saying he averaged 9.5 yards per catch. It was actually 9.8 yards per catch. Still, the Dolphins were expecting more long gains than that when they traded two first-round draft picks for the opportunity to select Waddle last year. And although part of the issue was the Dolphins’ offense, which had Waddle catching lots of short passes, Waddle admits he needs to make things happen and gain more yards after the catch.

“I’ve got to be YAC crazy out there,” Waddle said.

More big plays from Waddle, along with the big plays that new arrival Tyreek Hill is sure to make, could make the Dolphins’ offense look a whole lot better in 2022 than it looked in 2021.