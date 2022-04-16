Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. attorneys general are exploring allegations against the Washington Commanders

Getty Images

This week’s bombshell regarding the alleged financial improprieties within the Washington Commanders organization came from a 20-page account sent by the U.S. House Oversight & Reform Committee to the Federal Trade Commission. The letter, detailing a pair of alleged scams involving the team, also was sent to the attorneys general for Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.

As the football world watches and waits for the next shoe to drop, the Washington Post explains that this trio of top law-enforcement officers is looking into the accusations contained in the Congressional correspondence.

The office of Karl A. Racine, the D.C. attorney general, told the Post that it will explore the situation.

“We take these allegations against the Washington Commanders very seriously, and if we find evidence that they have violated District law, we won’t hesitate to take action,” a spokesperson told the Post. “During AG Racine’s time in office, our consumer protection team has filed dozens of lawsuits against companies that harmed District residents — including some of the largest companies in the world — and we’ve secured more than $12 million in relief.”

Brian E. Frosh, the Maryland attorney general, has said this: “If what [24-year former Commanders employee Jason] Friedman described is accurate, it could be a violation of Maryland’s Consumer Protection Act.” That’s a reference to the claim from Friedman that security deposits made by season-ticket holders were retained by the team.

Jason S. Miyares, Virginia’s attorney general, said through a spokesperson, “We’ve received the letter and are reviewing.”

The FTC did not respond to a request for comment from the Post. The FTC could, for example, conduct a preliminary investigation and then refer the matter to the Department of Justice for prosecution.

Regardless, it’s one thing for the allegations to entail shorting of money that would go to the league and be distributed to the other teams. It’s quite another for the allegations to extend to those most loyal customers, the ones who continued to buy season tickets despite season upon season of subpar production — and who were possibly screwed out of money they’d previously surrendered under the guise of a security deposit.

If the allegations, as detailed by Friedman, are true, it’s hard to imagine no action being taken. It’s also hard to imagine multiple individuals involved in the scam not facing prosecution or incarceration.