Travin Howard signs tender

Getty Images

Rams linebacker Travin Howard signed his restricted free agent tender, the team announced Saturday.

Los Angeles placed the original-round tender on Howard.

The Rams selected Howard in the seventh round in 2018, but he didn’t make the 53-man roster. Howard spent his rookie season on the practice squad.

He appeared in 16 games for L.A. in 2019 but was injured for all of the 2020 season.

Howard returned in 2021 to play 12 games with two starts. He recorded 21 tackles, an interception and three passes defensed during the regular season.

Howard also helped clinch the NFC Championship game for Los Angeles, picking off quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with 1:19 left in the fourth quarter.