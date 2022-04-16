Two arrests are made in the shooting death of Cameron Ray, one day after Kelvin Johnson met with police

USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys defensive back Kelvin Joseph apparently told police exactly what they needed to hear.

A day after Joseph met with authorities investigating the drive-by shooting death of Cameron Ray, two people were arrested in connection with the crime. Per the Dallas Police Department (via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News), police have apprehended Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21.

Joseph’s lawyer has admitted that Joseph was a passenger in the vehicle from which the shots were fired.

Joseph, a second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2021, has not been arrested or charged with any crime. The murder happened on March 18, following a fight outside a bar. Cameron Ray was 20 years old.