Will the Lions eventually make a play for Baker Mayfield?

The news that the Lions have taken a closer look at Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett opens the door to the possibility that the Lions are thinking about life without Jared Goff. If they are, they need to be thinking about life with Baker Mayfield.

First, there’s the fact that former Browns G.M. John Dorsey works for the Lions. Second, there’s the fact that Mayfield’s attitude meshes completely with the kneecap-biting vibe that coach Dan Campbell is trying to instill in the organization.

Third, there’s the fact that Jared Goff is, well, Jared Goff. Remember when Campbell recently said that the team can win without an elite quarterback? That sort of says it all.

If the Lions are thinking about Mayfield, they’re keeping their cards close to the vest. But they should be thinking about him. He had two solid seasons. He could still be a very good NFL quarterback. And he would give the Lions their first quarterback with genuine, in-your-face swagger since Bobby Layne.

So let’s do it, Lions. For years after Dorsey welcomed his buddy boy Baker onto the Browns, Dorsey should be chomping bubblegum in the ear of anyone with the Lions who will listen to him.

  1. Four years for 120 million, fully guaranteed, but only after he hangs out to dry for a while. Then let him go as an UFA in 2026.

  2. Goff took his team to the Super Bowl. Detroit needs better players around Goff. Mayfield would be a good fit in SF, Arizona, Houston, Seattle, Baltimore, Miami, Pittsburgh…

  3. Goff is better than Mayfield but if Detroit were able to get Mayfield, could anyone imagine a scenario of the Lions playing in the SB against Watson and the Browns ?

  5. If Dorsey had drafted Josh Allen instead of Baker he wouldn’t be the Brown’s former GM. Unlikely he makes the same mistake again.

