Drake London set to visit Commanders this week

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 25 Oregon State at USC
Getty Images

USC wide receiver Drake London is a popular choice for the Commanders with the 11th pick in mock drafts and he’s set to spend some time with the team ahead of the actual draft.

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that London will visit with the team this week. The Commanders were also in attendance at USC’s Pro Day on Friday.

London did not run the 40-yard dash at that workout or at the Scouting Combine, but he did other drills to show that he’s recovered from the fractured ankle that ended his 2021 season with the Trojans. The wideout said teams should “watch the film” of his time in college to see how fast he can play.

That tape will show London catching 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns before getting hurt last year. Depending on how much teams like what they see, he may not be around for the Commanders later this month.

  1. WR in the 1st IMO is a luxury pick. Unless this is the next Megatron or Fitzgerald don’t role the dice here. No team in the top 10 should be burning picks at WR but they do and these teams consistently lose.

