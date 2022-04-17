Ickey Ekwonu, Charles Cross set to visit Panthers this week

Getty Images

The Panthers spent time last week meeting with quarterback prospects and they’ll turn their attention to a different position this week.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team will have N.C. State tackle Ickey Ekwonu and Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross in for visits on Tuesday. The two player join Alabama’s Evan Neal as the top offensive line prospects in this year’s class and all three are usually projected to be off the board before the first 10 picks have been announced.

If the Panthers were to take a tackle with the No. 6 overall pick, they’d likely be going the veteran route for a quarterback addition because they don’t have another pick until the fourth round.

Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo would be names to watch on that front with word this weekend that they have interest in Mayfield, although he’s reportedly not the only player on their radar.