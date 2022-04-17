Report: Baker Mayfield “not the only guy” on the Panthers’ list

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2022, 10:55 AM EDT
It’s not a pre-draft smokescreen. The Panthers are indeed interested in Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. A league source has confirmed that the Panthers are exploring the possibility of making a deal.

But he may not be the only one they’re targeting.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Mayfield is “among the . . options” for the Panthers, and that “he’s not the only guy on the list.”

No other names are listed. As veteran quarterbacks go, the options are currently limited. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains available in trade, and at a compensation package in excess of $25 million. Beyond that, the biggest names become Nick Foles, Ryan Fitzpatrick, or maybe even Jared Goff, if the Lions would be interested in moving on. The Panthers also could bring back Cam Newton, who will sell tickets even if his days of winning games at consistent pace have ended.

Mayfied’s $18.8 million fully-guaranteed salary continues to loom over the situation. How much will the Browns pay? How much will the next team pay?

These are two important questions that need to be answered before any trade can happen.

  1. If Kyler Murray is a disgruntled as everyone thinks, he’s the only one worth pushing a lot of draft capital after. Otherwise they should roll with Darnold, lose a lot, clean house at the end of the year and reset next year with a high draft pick to get a premium rookie QB.

  2. Foles, Fitzpatrick, Goff, Newton, Jimmy @$25 million. He’s not the only guy in the list but really is the only guy on the list

  4. I live near Charlotte. Cam would not sell tickets. Not sure where you cam up with that.

  5. They should go with Fitzpatrick. At least he will be fun to watch.
    It is getting hard to remain a Panthers fan.

