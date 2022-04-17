USC WR Drake London won’t run a 40 before the draft, says teams can watch the film

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 17, 2022, 4:50 AM EDT
USC Trojans defeats the Arizona Wildcats 41-34 during a NCAA football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Former USC wide receiver Drake London did not run the 40 at his Pro Day workout, and as he also didn’t run at the Combine, NFL teams won’t have a 40 time for him before the draft.

London says that shouldn’t matter.

Watch the film,” London told ESPN. “At the end of the day, I really don’t have to blow by guys to catch the ball. I mean, I can, but I don’t have to.”

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound London was named the Pac-12’s offensive player of the year last year despite his season being cut short by an injury after he caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. London said teams that watch the film will see him making plays even though the defense was usually keying on him.

“Everybody knew where the ball was going,” London said. “I had triple coverage, double coverage all game, and it still didn’t stop me. So whatever they say about that, I could care less.”

Many mock drafts have London going either No. 10 overall to the New York Jets or No. 11 to the Washington Commanders.

