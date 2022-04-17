USFL projects 3 million viewers for opening night simulcast, streaming audience

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT
USFL Week One - Philadelphia Stars v New Orleans Breakers
The USFL debuted on Saturday night, commandeering a pair of three-letter networks and a major streaming platform. That exposure resulted in, according to USFL projections, a total audience of three million for the game between the Generals and the Stallions.

The projected number, per the USFL, peaked at nearly 3.5 million at 10:45 p.m. ET.

By way of comparison, the AAF drew 2.9 million for its CBS debut on a Saturday night in 2019. The XFL debut in 2019 racked up 3.3 million on a Saturday afternoon in 2020.

There are three points to consider. First, the AAF and XFL Week One contests aired only on one major network, not two. Second, how would other programming in those spots have done? Third, these are projections by the USFL, not official numbers from whoever or wherever the currently-accepted official numbers come from. As the world continues to shift and change in viewing habits and devices, it’s apparently becoming much harder than it used to be to track reliable numbers.

Whatever the measurement employed, however they’re made, and whether the numbers from any source ever reflect the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth as to the actual audience metrics, the question becomes whether people will keep watching the USFL. Sunday’s three-pack of games on NBC, USA, and FS1 was delayed for roughly an hour by weather, and the images from Birmingham repeatedly featured a complete and total lack of fans in the stands.

For any alternate football league, it becomes much harder to persuade people to watch it on TV when they see that few in the vicinity of the event have bothered to show up to watch it in person. Whether the solution is to give tickets away, give food away, give both away, refrain from showing images of empty seats, or play the games in a venue that has no stands, the impact of wide swaths of nothing can’t be ignored.

7 responses to “USFL projects 3 million viewers for opening night simulcast, streaming audience

  2. Can’t grow a fanbase when you don’t play in front of your fans. Sports has always been about regional pride. How many games do you expect people of Birmingham to attend.

  3. I can say one thing. All that background noise and talking from all the microphones on the field got very annoying. I turned the channel after a while because it was “unprofessional”. That drone camera? Worthless. Player cameras? No big deal to me. Yes, there may be some new ideas that are good/better, but many aren’t. They gave a few things a tryout, now go back to what works better. Course I am only one opinion. What do others think?

  4. The number of people in the stadium for the New Orleans Breaker game was maybe 1000. Maybe give tickets away to give the impression that anyone gives a darn. Very bad look for a new league opening weekend with a virtually empty stadium. Maybe Easter weekend was a poor choice.

  5. How many times have these second rate leagues started and failed? It’s getting old. Why exactly will this time be different?

    Einstein was right.

  7. The game did get fairly stale after the first initial TDs by both teams. Also the NBA playoffs were starting right about that same time. Today’s NBC game was pretty good and I will keep watching… because you know, football.

