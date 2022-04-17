Weather moves Maulers-Bandits game to Monday night

Getty Images

Severe weather didn’t simply delay the start of Sunday’s USFL triple-dip by an hour. It turned it into a doubleheader.

The USFL pulled the plug on the game between the Pittsburgh Maulers and the Tampa Bay Bandit, due to severe weather in the area.

The game will be played at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday night. It will be televised by FS1.

Earlier on Sunday, the Houston Gamblers beat the Michigan Panthers, 17-12. The New Orleans Breakers bested the Philadelphia Stars, 23-17.

The Maulers are due to pay their Week Two game on Saturday, giving them only five days between contests.