A.J. Green: It didn’t make sense to go someplace else

A.J. Green spent nine seasons in Cincinnati. He will spend a second season in Arizona.

The receiver agreed to return to the Cardinals last week.

“I didn’t have to start over,” Green said Monday, via Paul Calvisi of Arizona Sports 98.7. “Coaches know what I can do. . . . It didn’t make sense to go someplace else.”

Green, 33, had his best season since 2017 with 54 catches for 848 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. He called it an “OK” season.

“I didn’t finish the way I wanted to finish,” Green said, citing improving “communication” and “being on the same page” with Kyler Murray. (Assuming Murray, who wants a contract extension, is the Cardinals’ quarterback, of course.)

The Cardinals needed Green back after losing Christian Kirk to the Jaguars in free agency. DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore at the top of a receiver depth chart followed by Green, Antoine Wesley, Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia.