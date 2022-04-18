Andy Reid: I don’t think the offense will be significantly different without Tyreek Hill

Getty Images

When the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins last month, the club created a significant void within its receiving corps.

With his speed and catching ability, Hill had averaged 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns over his last five seasons. In 2021, he set a career-high with 111 receptions while tallying 1,239 yards and nine TDs.

But even without Hill, head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that he’s not expecting there to be too many changes within Kansas City’s offensive scheme.

“I don’t think it’ll be significantly different,” Reid said during a video conference to open the Chiefs’ offseason program. “It’ll be similar to what we did in the games that Tyreek couldn’t play in. We just — there are certain things that he did very well that we’ll have people try to fill in those spots, but without forcing anything. Normally what we do on this is we try to play to the players’ strengths the best we can. So we’ll see with some of the new guys what they can do and then we’ll work around that.”

One of those players could be Mecole Hardman, who Reid said the team has a lot of confidence in.

But Hardman, who is going into the last year of his contract, has never been close to Hill’s production — in no small part because Hill was a part of the same offense. Hardman set career highs last season with 59 receptions and 693 yards while also recording a pair of touchdowns.