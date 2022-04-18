Bears sign James O’Shaughnessy

Getty Images

Tight end James O'Shaughnessy kicked off last week by visiting the Bears and he’s kicking off this one by joining the team.

The Bears announced that they have signed O’Shaughnessy. It’s a one-year deal with no other terms announced.

O’Shaughnessy was a Chiefs fifth-round pick in 2015 and moved on to the Jaguars in 2017 after a brief run with the Patriots. He appeared in 57 games and made 34 starts while catching 104 passes for 1,022 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Jacksonville.

The Bears signed Ryan Griffin as a free agent earlier this offseason. Cole Kmet and Jesper Horsted return from last season to round out the current tight end group in Chicago.