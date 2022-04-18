Bucs promote Maral Javadifar to director of rehab and performance coach

Getty Images

The Bucs have two women on their coaching staff. They announced a promotion for one of them Monday.

Maral Javadifar’s new title is director of rehabilitation and performance coach. The newly created position calls for her to work closely with all departments involved in the development and implementation of optimal training methods as well as rehabilitation regimens for Buccaneers players.

She spent her first three seasons with the team as an assistant strength and conditioning coach/physical therapist.

“I am excited for this opportunity to enhance our process focused on mitigating risk and increasing performance for our athletes,” Javadifar said in a statement. “I look forward to drawing upon my experiences from the past three seasons as we work to provide our players with the most efficient and effective methods for maximizing their potential and improving their on-field performance.”

Javadifar and assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust were the first women on an NFL coaching staff to win a Super Bowl when the Bucs beat the Chiefs to end the 2020 season.

“We value diversity and the inclusive culture that continues to thrive throughout our organization,” Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said in a statement. “Maral’s promotion is an example of what can be accomplished when opportunities are available to all. She is immensely talented and will play a crucial role in the treatment of our players and their on-field success.”