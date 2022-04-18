Colin Kaepernick sits for an interview, makes direct pitch for an opportunity

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues to try to get back in the NFL. Toward that end, he recently sat down for a very rare interview with Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, and Pacman Jones of the I Am Athlete podcast.

The full episode debuts at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday on the I Am Athlete YouTube channel.

In the interview, Kaepernick addresses several lingering questions that seem to be keeping him from getting an opportunity with an NFL team. For starters, does he want to play football?

“Absolutely,” Kaepernick said. “That’s without question. To your point, what you saw out here, that’s five years of training behind the scenes, to make sure I’m ready and stay ready at the highest level. You don’t do that if you don’t have a passion, [if] you don’t believe you’re gonna find a way on that field.”

It’s more than just finding a way onto the field for Kaepernick. He still has the dreams he had when he entered the league.

“It’s a passion,” Kaepernick said. “Like, you had those dreams from when you were a kid. I mean, like, I’m gonna be an NFL player, and I’m gonna win a Super Bowl. And for me, I have unfinished business on that front. I’ve been to the Super Bowl. We were one play away. I need to finish that.”

Brandon Marshall asked Kaepernick if he’s willing to take a minimum-salary position in order to get back in the door.

“I know I have to find my way back in,” Kaepernick said. “So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that fine. But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door. . . . More than anything, we’re just looking for a chance to walk through a door. I’ll handle the rest from there.”

It’s obvious that Kaepernick has been kept out of football for reasons unrelated to his skills. He’s good enough to be on a roster. He’s good enough to at least compete for a fair chance to start. The NFL has shunned him for reasons unrelated to football; that’s beyond fair debate at this point.

“No team’s brought me in for a workout,” Kaepernick said. “No team has brought me in for an opportunity. I had the one meeting with Seattle in 2017. And out of that, Pete Carroll said, ‘Hey, he’s a starter, we have a starter.’ And things moved on from there. But they don’t have a starter right now.”

But they’re not interested right now, and not because of anything related to football. They’re not interested because teams have consistently opted to tiptoe around the 30-percent chunk of the fanbase that hates Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem during the 2016 season in order to bring attention to police misconduct against minorities.

Brandon Marshall, playing the role of G.M., posed this question to Kaepernick: “What about our fan base? What do we say to our fan base?”

“You have End Racism in the back of your end zone,” Kaepernick said. “You have Black Lives Matter on your helmet. Everything I’ve said should be in alignment with what you’re saying publicly. It’s a $16 billion business. When I first took a knee, my jersey went to No. 1. When I did the deal with Nike, their value increased by six billion dollars. Six billion. With a B. . . . So if you’re talking about the business side, it shows [it’s] beneficial. If you’re talking about the playing side, come in [and] let me compete. You can evaluate me from there. The NFL’s supposed to be a meritocracy. Come in, let me compete. If I’m not good enough, get rid of me. But let me come in and show you.”

It sounds great. But nothing that anyone has said in more than five years has prompted any NFL owner to assume the risk of a revolt by fans who have decided they will not accept Kaepernick on their favorite team (or any team), either because they fail to understand why he exercised his right to protest during the national anthem or because they refuse to accept that someone would raise concerns about the American experience for Black and Brown Americans in that specific way.

Ultimately, it’s a business calculation for the NFL. Five years ago, the league decided that the cost of doing business with Kaepernick outweighs the benefit. They paid him a significant amount of money to settle a collusion claim arising from the allegedly collective effort to keep him out of the league. It’s hard to imagine any team changing course in such a dramatic way now, even if he’s a better quarterback than plenty of guys who currently are employed by NFL teams. (And if you don’t think he is, look at the current depth charts.)

Is it right? No. But the NFL has banked for half of a decade on the fact that those who disagree with the NFL’s refusal to give Kaepernick a job will do far less damage to the bottom line than those who would huff and puff and partially blow the house down if Kaepernick returns to the league. That’s the reason why he’s not on a team. They think they’re making more money by keeping him out than they’d make by letting him back in.

There’s no reason to think that mindset has changed since 2017. Unless and until it does, he’s not getting the opportunity that he has deserved every single day for more than 1,800 days.

47 responses to “Colin Kaepernick sits for an interview, makes direct pitch for an opportunity

  2. If he really just wanted to play football and prove he has the skill set the USFL is a great proving ground. Seems a lot more like he has other intentions.

  4. If Kap really wanted to play,
    * why did he turn down the Broncos contract offer
    * why did he try to move the workout the NFL went out of its way to set up for him?
    * why did he compare the NFL to a slave/owner model system?
    * why did he not entertain offers to play in USFL?

    I could go on, but there are plenty of reasons he’s shown by actions rather than his words he’s not serious.

    We can also look at his last seasons tape.

    I don’t care about his kneeling.

  5. Colin is welcome to try out on my flag football team. I am the QBs now, and I am picking d’s apart with my compact delivery and mastery of reading coverages. We’ll give him a shot though

  6. “Ultimately, it’s a business calculation for the NFL.”
    —————————–
    Exactly. Decision made. Move on.

  8. Someone, please, anyone… make it stop… no one’s wanted him for over half a decade… please…

  10. Well it’s obvious he sat down with three of the greatest, experience broadcasters of all time. LOL. He obviously needs money my advice is, there are lots of jobs in the restaurant business. Football is over pal.

  12. I hope the Lions bring him in to compete with Goff and we all get to see it when it rolls on Hard Knocks this summer.

  13. Kaep is not employed because he is a distraction to the team, and his skill set, while on the professional level, is not good enough to offset the hassle. If given an opportunity at this point, the media- instead of saying “good for him”, and letting it be – will create a circus, which will in turn not be worth the distraction to the team.

  14. Where do the get the 30% of the fan base? I believe it’s much higher, but I could be wrong.

  16. Anyone that saw his exhibition at the Michigan spring thing, and not just the edited clips, knows he isn’t good enough.

  18. Five years too late. He had chances to play if he really wanted to. He squandered them. And let’s face it, he’s not good enough to overcome all the baggage. Look at AB. He’s one of the best WRs in the game yet he’s unsigned. Look at Greg Hardy. And Deshaun Watson. Teams will overlook things if you’re good enough to play. He doesn’t want to play. He just wants to be in the spotlight.

  19. Football skill is just one of many job qualificatoins of an NFL QB. They also need to do things like respect the customer and listen to the owner as well. CK simply doesn’t meet all of the job requirements.

  20. If I were to constantly make political statements at my place of employment, they wouldn’t want me back either…unless I was irreplaceable. Nobody is irreplaceable. We’re all just cogs in the machine. The truth of the matter is that Colin’s talents were declining at QB. In 2016 he was ranked #17 in passer rating. He was ranked behind guys who also aren’t in the league anymore like Drew Brees, Sam Bradford, Andrew Luck, Ben Roethlisberger and Alex Smith. Combine his middle-of-the-road talent with all of the media distractions and it’s no wonder a team doesn’t want him. This isn’t rocket science.

  21. “I know I have to find my way back in,” Kaepernick said. “So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that fine. But that’s not where I’m staying.”
    ——————————-
    The narrative was that he didn’t want to backup, didn’t want anything less than max value, or didn’t even really want to play. If this fool had made this statement 4 years ago I think he either would have gotten a job or at least fans would have held owners feet to the fire to declare the real reason he wasn’t on a roster. He’s saying this now because he knows it’s too late, the worst thing for his “legacy” would be to show up and suck.

  23. I used to really love this kid even when he was benched for Blaine Gabbert. I was a fan for a long time now its just plain annoying as hell. Just leave already its over. We don’t care if you’ve been keeping in shape so has Farve he’s super jacked right now.

  24. No team wants the circus-like distraction this guy will bring with him. He’s also 34, which means he likely no longer has the skills needed to be a productive starting QB in the NFL. Even if he’s good enough to be a backup, what team is going to want all of the noise and headaches that will come with him? And as many posters here have already pointed out, why is he not in the USFL? If he wants to play in the NFL again as badly as he claims he does, dominating in that league would more than likely get him an invitation to an NFL training camp somewhere.

  25. Try the USFL or XFL. If you feel you’re THAT good, go dominate that league. The NFL will come calling.

  26. Arizona
    Baltimore
    Chicago
    Seattle
    NY Giants & Jets
    New Orleans

    Any of these teams could give him a try out. Jackson’s contract isn’t done. Murray is complaining. The rest have questionable starters.

    Be done with it.

  27. I remember when the AFL asked him to play and he said he’d do it for $10M… crazy.

  29. This guy is like a bad cold that somehow, no matter how hard you try, just won’t go away.

  30. If your dream is to see this guy play, you’ve done a disservice to yourself as he’s ignored several opportunities to actually make a team. Take off your blinders!.

  31. Seems the advocate money dried up. He was offered opportunities. He turned them in to a circus. I’m also guessing that YEARS away from the game has dulled his abilities no matter what physical condition he’s in. The shield tends to overlook pretty much anything if they think you can play. That says a lot.

  32. “It’s obvious that Kaepernick has been kept out of football for reasons unrelated to his skills. He’s good enough to be on a roster. He’s good enough to at least compete for a fair chance to start. The NFL has shunned him for reasons unrelated to football; that’s beyond fair debate at this point.”

    Really? Go back to his 2015 season, which was before he started the anthem protest. It was some of the worst QB play ever. Kaepernick was great UNTIL teams figured out how to play him. Then he wasn’t successful anymore.

    Sept 27, 2015. SF loses to Arizona 47-7. Kaepernick throws interceptions of SF’s first 4 possessions, including 2 pick 6’s.

  33. Cole Beasley was far, FAR more productive last year than Kaep was during his. Not even close. Beasley was the 2nd best slot WR in the NFL and yet found himself without a roster spot. All because his personal crusade became a distraction for the team and anathema to the fanbase.

    I honestly couldn’t give a crap if the guy kneels for the anthem, but I do care a great deal when people think it’s OK to tell a private business owner who they can or cannot employ. That’s a slippery slope…

  34. Brandon Marshall asked Kaepernick if he’s willing to take a minimum-salary position in order to get back in the door.

    “I know I have to find my way back in,” Kaepernick said. “So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that fine.

    ———————————————————————————————-

    If that’s how he really answered the question, then it was non-responsive and not indicative of someone willing to take a minimum salary. Marshall didn’t ask him about being a backup, he asked about minimum salary.

  37. 1st problem is he said “we’re just looking to get in the door” is t qb 1 person position? So who is we’re? I am guessing it is him and his people. If I were him and I was qb looking for a team I would have said “all I’m looking for is a foot in the door” if that doesn’t show he has anterior motives then nothing does

  38. Kap was a gimmick. Teams eventually found a way to disrupt it. Kap got benched. Kap pouted and sat on the bench during pregame festivities. After people started calling out his childish behavior, only then did Kap kneel and claim it was because of race…aaaand, like everyone else is stating, if dude really wanted a chance, he’d be willing to play in the USFL. Dude just loves playing martyr more than he loves playing football

  41. If I were Pete Carroll, I’d offer him a minimum contract with incentives. Bring him in as a camp arm. If he works out, great. If not, they can say they made good on their statement from years ago. Seattle had a void of talent at QB. They could do worse than Kaepernick (like starting Lock). Tampa would be another one. They are already known for diversity on their staff and such. If he’s willing to take a minimum contract to be a camp arm, I’d offer it and see what happens. Kaepernick’s biggest blocker is himself. He’s gotta put down the microphone, get off his soap box, and start looking like a guy that actually wants to play. These interviews don’t help his cause. Silence and some solid training film might.

  42. Pig socks and praising Fidel Castro; end of discussion. You act like all he did was kneel. He did much more and became very antagonizing with the way he went about things. It’s a free country and he can handle it the way he sees fit but actions have consequences. Quit carrying his water for him. He made his bed and now he gets to lie in it. Why does the media feel like they always have to coddle certain people and make excuses for their behavior? Making excuses for people’s behavior leads to a victim mindset and suppression which is exactly what we are trying to avoid in this country. Kap is a grown man and is very capable of handling the consequences of his choices. Being a free country works both ways, and this is how things are supposed to work.

  43. Deshaun Watson got a mega deal.
    No one is going to convince me that Kap wouldn’t have a job if he had starting QB talent!

  44. I didn’t care about when he kneeled. But his comments since, about both football and the US are insane, and I just want no more of this guy.
    Plus the notion that he increased Nike’s value by 6 billion shows his level of narcissistic grandiosity.

  47. A lot more than 30% of the fan bases hate him, and it’s about a lot more than his kneeling.

