Commanders hire Al Bellamy as head trainer

Getty Images

The Washington Commanders needed a new head trainer after placing Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave last year and they found one in a former member of the team’s training staff.

Al Bellamy was named the team’s head trainer on Monday. Bellamy has spent the last nine years at Temple, but worked for Washington for 13 years before moving to the college ranks.

“I am excited to welcome Al Bellamy back to Washington,” head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “His experience and professionalism are both traits that we were looking for when making this hire. I’m looking forward to working with Al here in Washington and I know his knowledge and expertise will be invaluable for our players and coaches.”

Vermillion and an assistant trainer were put on leave amid a DEA investigation into prescription drug offenses.