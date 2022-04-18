Could this be the first draft with no QB, RB, WR, or TE taken in the top 10?

Getty Images

The only glitz and glamor in the first 10 picks of this year’s draft may come from its location.

For the first ever draft to be held in Las Vegas, and as noted by Peter King in the latest edition of Football Morning in America, the NFL could see its first ever draft have the first 10 picks unfold with no players who touch the ball on a regular basis.

No running backs or tight ends, obviously. Quite possibly no receivers or quarterbacks. If that happens, it will be the first time since the NFL instituted the draft 86 years ago.

King notes that the Jets, at No. 10, could take a receiver. It’s also impossible to rule out a quarterback-desperate team rolling the dice in the top 10. Or someone not in the top 10 could draft up to take a quarterback.

Regardless, there’s a good chance that the first 10 players taken will come from the decidedly unsexy positions, especially as the opening night of the draft goes.