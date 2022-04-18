Dan Campbell wants Lions to get to “level 201” in offseason program

Getty Images

The Lions are among several teams with a returning head coach that will begin their offseason program on Monday.

After going 3-13-1 in Dan Campbell’s first year at the helm in 2021, Campbell is looking forward to the team taking a further step in developing its schemes.

“We lost out on [the extra minicamp last year], and of course, COVID pushed everything back, so we lost a little bit of that,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “But this year, we’re already going to be ahead so certainly anytime you’ve at least kind of had your system in a little bit and now you can go back and watch your own cut-ups [it’s an advantage].

“Last year, you’re pulling cut-ups [from] New Orleans and some things, so now we can watch ourselves and our own schemes and kind of just continue to grow and learn and move on. Go to level 201, if not more.”

Though the Lions moved on from Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator, the team still has continuity within the coaching staff. Detroit promoted Ben Johnson — who had been the de-facto passing-game coordinator from midseason — to OC this offseason. Aaron Glenn is back as defensive coordinator and Dave Fipp remains the special teams coordinator.

Campbell also noted he’s expecting the Lions to have either perfect or near-perfect attendance throughout the voluntary offseason program.

While the Lions have plenty to work on in the spring, we’ll all get to see what the team looks like in training camp as the club will be featured on this year’s Hard Knocks series.