Dante Fowler reunited with Dan Quinn for a third time

Getty Images

Defensive end Dante Fowler is reunited with Dan Quinn for a third time. Quinn recruited Fowler to the University of Florida, where they spent Fowler’s freshman season of 2012 together.

Fowler signed with the Falcons in 2020 when Quinn was the head coach, but the team fired Quinn five games into the season.

Fowler couldn’t sign on the dotted line fast enough this offseason when the Cowboys offered him a chance to play for Quinn again.

“I just love him as a ball coach,” Fowler said, via Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan. “He loves ball. Just a real dude, and a guy that you want to play for. I’m fine with just playing for him the rest of my life, to be honest with you.

“He knows the ins and outs of me, on the field and off the field. He knows my family. He knows me personally.”

Fowler, the third overall choice in 2015, has only 40 starts in seven seasons and 35 career sacks. He signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys, and while he would love to finish his career with Dallas, Fowler isn’t looking beyond this season.

“This is a great opportunity. It’s a team contending to be a Super Bowl champion,” Fowler said. “I would love to be a Cowboy long term, but right now, I just want to come in here and contribute, and do what I have to do for the team so we can get these wins and get to the Super Bowl.”