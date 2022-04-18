Denzel Mims got “bigger, leaner” this offseason

Getty Images

Many mock drafts predict the Jets will take a wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks later this month and one of the reasons that’s a need is that Denzel Mims has not panned out.

The Jets took Mims in the second round of the 2020 draft, but he’s only played in 20 games over his first two seasons. A hamstring injury hampered him as a rookie and Mims dealt with both an offseason gastrointestinal issue and in-season COVID-19 while falling down the depth chart last season.

Mims may be down to his last chance to earn a major role with the Jets and he’s spent the offseason working with trainer Chad Marr in order to get in the best shape possible for that bid.

“We did put more size on him, but we leaned him out at the same time,” Marr said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “He is a bigger, leaner version of himself. The leaner and the stronger guys are, the more efficient movers that they are. He definitely needed to put on some size. He had lost quite a bit of size.”

Marr predicted Mims will have “an amazing year” and that would be a welcome development for the Jets, although they’re likely to take more time coming to any conclusions about a breakout than members of Mims’ camp.