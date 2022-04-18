Donald Parham feared for his future after scary concussion

Getty Images

One of the ugliest football injuries in recent memory took place in December, when Chargers tight end Donald Parham was knocked unconscious as he attempted to make a diving catch in the end zone and remained motionless for several minutes before being stretchered off the field and taken directly to the hospital. Players on both teams looked shaken by what they had witnessed.

Parham suffered a concussion and missed the final three games of the season, but he is expected to be good to go for the offseason program. Still, he told the Los Angeles Times that it was a scary moment in which he wasn’t sure what was going to happen.

“I was just thinking about if I’ll ever play again,” Parham said. “Really thinking about everything else I still wanted to do. It was a life-flashing-before-your-eyes kind of thing. Was it all going to be taken away from me in that instant?”

For everyone who was watching, Parham’s injury was scary. It was scariest of all to Parham.