Garrett Wilson visits Commanders

Wide receiver is a popular choice for the Commanders in the first round of mock drafts and the team met with one of the top prospects at the position on Monday.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that Garrett Wilson met with the team. Another top prospect, USC’s Drake London, is also set to visit the team this week.

Wilson had 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns for Ohio State during the 2021 season. That’s put him at or near the top of the list of receiving prospects that also includes London, Wilson’s college teammate Chris Olave, Alabama’s Jameson Williams, and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks.

One of those players could wind up as the first offensive skill position player off the board later this month. If the Commanders are the team that makes that happen at No. 11, it would be the first time that no quarterback, running back, wideout or tight end was selected in the first 10 picks of a draft.