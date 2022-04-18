Gerald Everett feeling “ecstatic” to play with Justin Herbert

Getty Images

When Gerald Everett signed with the Chargers last month, the tight end was glad to join an ascending squad with a young quarterback as talented as Justin Herbert.

Those feelings haven’t subsided as Everett spoke with the media on Monday at the start of Los Angeles’ offseason program.

“I’m ecstatic,” Everett said in his press conference. “Like you just said before, a young quarterback, arguably one of the best in the league. He’s shown some great promise, especially last year. So we’re going to try and build on that.”

A Rams second-round pick in 2017, Everett played his first four seasons with Jared Goff as his quarterback before signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks last year to play with Russell Wilson.

Last season, Everett recorded a career-high 48 receptions, 478 yards, and four touchdowns while also recording a career-high catch rate of 76.2 percent.

Everett has 175 total receptions for 1,867 yards with 12 TDs.