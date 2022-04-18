Jelani Woods drawing interest from many teams

Getty Images

Virginia tight end Jelani Woods is drawing interest from many teams during the buildup to the draft.

He is visiting with the Giants today and then traveling to Atlanta for a meeting with the Falcons on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Woods has met with 20 teams since the Scouting Combine, including recent workouts with the Colts and Bills, per Pelissero.

He ran a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash at the combine and had 24 reps in the 225-pound bench press. At Virginia’s Pro Day, Woods had a 37 1/2 vertical jump and a 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump.

Woods is projected as a late second day or early third day pick.

He made 44 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. Woods also dropped five passes.