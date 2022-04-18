Kenneth Gainwell trying to “go crazy” in second Eagles season

Getty Images

The Eagles ran for the most yards of any team in the NFL on their way to a playoff berth last season and four running backs had a hand in helping them put up 2,715 yards.

Fifth-round pick Kenneth Gainwell was fourth among those backs in carries as a rookie, but he added 33 catches to his 68 carries and finished the season with 544 yards from scrimmage. Gainwell also scored six times and he said recently that he plans on even bigger things during his second season with the NFC East team.

“I’m trying to go into Year 2 and go crazy,” Gainwell said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Year 1 was good for me. But I feel like Coach Sirianni, he knows what he got out of me. I’m coming back and I’m going to go off.”

Miles Sanders is also aiming for bigger things during the 2021 season and seeing both backs make good on those plans would position the Eagles for another successful season on the ground. If they can make some gains through the air as well, it would make life difficult on defenses throughout the season.