Kyle Hamilton visiting with Commanders

Getty Images

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is regarded by some as the top player in this year’s draft.

He’s had several visits with teams in the top 10, including the Lions — who hold the No. 2 overall selection — last week.

But there’s a team just outside the first 10 selections that isn’t throwing away its shot to meet with the versatile defender.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are hosting Hamilton on a pre-draft visit on Monday.

Hamilton appeared in only seven games for Notre Dame in 2021 due to a right knee injury but still led the team with three interceptions. In three seasons for the Fighting Irish, he recorded eight interceptions, 138 total tackles, and 7.5 tackles fr loss.

At the Scouting Combine, Hamilton ran a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash, second-slowest among the 15 safeties clocked in Indianapolis, and followed that with a 4.70 at Notre Dame’s Pro Day. But he had a 38-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported last week that Hamilton has visited with five of the teams with top-10 selections in this year’s draft, as well as the Steelers. Hamilton likely won’t be available by the time Washington’s on the clock. But if he is, the Commanders will have done their homework.