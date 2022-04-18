Malik Willis visiting Lions, Steelers this week

Quarterback Malik Willis has been making the pre-draft rounds with visits to several teams and that will continue this week.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Willis is set to have a visit with the Lions on Tuesday and the Steelers on Wednesday.

The Lions have the No. 2 and No. 32 picks in the first round of this year’s draft. The Steelers pick at No. 20.

Willis could seemingly get selected at any point in the first round. He’s met with teams like the Panthers and Falcons, who have choices within the top 10. And then he’s also met with the Colts, who don’t pick until No. 42 overall after sending their first-round pick to the Eagles to complete the Carson Wentz trade.

The Lions have Jared Goff but that won’t stop them from drafting a signal-caller to be their quarterback of the future. Though the Steelers signed free agent Mitchell Trubisky, they’re also expected to draft a QB.

Willis threw for 2,857 yards with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his final season at Liberty, also rushing for 878 yards with 13 TDs.

  2. Yah as a Lions fan I hope this is just a way to try and make teams think they might take him to garner trade interest. Too many holes to fill all over the Defense to think about drafting a QB this year. DL, LB, S, CB and WR should be the focus. Maybe next year when the top QB’s are legit top QBs.

  3. I’m so wary of this guy. No one should be rising the board this fast based on his college experience. He seems to be a fine young man with amazing arm strength and speed. The risk is just too high. I know the prototype they base this off of is Lamar Jackson. Lamar Jackson also won a Heisman trophy. I don’t see how lighting it up against UMass is an indicator of 1st round QB material.

