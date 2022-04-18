Matt Corral visiting Falcons, Saints this week

Getty Images

Matt Corral is set to wrap up his pre-draft visits by meeting with a pair of NFC South teams this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the former Ole Miss quarterback will be spending time with the Falcons and Saints. He was set to meet with the Saints earlier this month, but weather issues forced the meeting to be rescheduled.

Corral threw for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns while running for 614 yards and 11 scores during his final season in the SEC. He’s also met with the Steelers, Eagles, and Panthers.

The Falcons have the eighth overall pick while the Saints are set to pick 16th and 19th after a trade with the Eagles. Marcus Mariota is currently at the top of Atlanta’s depth chart at quarterback while fellow 2015 first-rounder Jameis Winston is in the No. 1 spot for the Saints.