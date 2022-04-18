NFL expects Browns investigation to conclude soon

Getty Images

Mary Jo White is indeed investigating the claims made in early February by former Browns coach Hue Jackson regarding money for losing, even though Jackson later backtracked.

“We can confirm the NFL engaged former SEC chair Mary Jo White in February to look into allegations made by Hue Jackson against the Cleveland Browns,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a Monday night email. “The review is ongoing and is expected to conclude soon.”

The investigation isn’t new, we’re told. It started after Jackson made the allegations and then tried to clarify them.

It’s still unclear why the Browns announced the existence of the investigation tonight. They quite possibly believe they’ll soon be exonerated. Otherwise, there would be no reason to affirmatively share the news with the football-following world.