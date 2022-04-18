Packers finalize 2022 coaching staff

Getty Images

The Packers kicked off their offseason program on Monday and announced that they added one more coach to Matt LaFleur’s staff for the 2022 season.

The team has hired John Donovan as a senior analyst. Donovan was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Washington for the last two seasons and he was an offensive assistant with the Jaguars from 2016-2019.

Donovan’s hiring finalizes the staff for this season. Some of the most notable changes come at offensive coordinator, where Adam Stenavich replaces new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and special teams coordinator. Rich Bisaccia has taken over that job after the dismissal of Maurice Drayton. The Packers have also brought longtime assistant Tom Clements back as their quarterbacks coach.

The rest of the offensive staff is made up of wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Jason Vrable, offensive line coach Luke Butkus, tight ends coach John Dunn, running backs coach Ben Sirmans, assistant quarterbacks coach Connor Lewis, assistant offensive line coach Ryan Mahaffey, coaching assistant Quinshon Odom, and quality control coach Ramsen Golpashin.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry is joined by defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Jerry Gray, defensive line coach/running game coordinator Jerry Montgomery, safeties coach Ryan Downard, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti, outside linebackers coach Jason Rebrovich, quality control coach Wendel Davis, and quality control coach Justin Hood.

Assistant special teams coach Byron Storer and quality control coach Micheal Spurlock will work with Bisaccia.