Patrick Mahomes, receivers training in Texas during phase one of offseason work

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes spends his offseason training with Bobby Stroupe at APEC in Fort Worth. The quarterback is continuing his workouts there this week with some of his teammates.

The Chiefs began phase one of the team’s voluntary offseason training program Monday. Mahomes talked to coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy about remaining in Texas with his receivers this week, and everyone agreed it was a good idea.

“It says a lot about Patrick,” Reid said, via Matt McMullen of the team website.

Mahomes and his receivers are participating in virtual meetings with the team. But with the Chiefs rebuilding their receiving corps after trading Tyreek Hill, Mahomes wanted time with his receivers on their own to get to know each other.

“First, we want to build those relationships,” Mahomes said. “That’s what has made us great. It’s the bond that we have. I wanted to get everybody together to build those friendships.”